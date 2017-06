Sen. V. Susan Sosnowki (D- District 27) joined Dan to discuss her bill that has passed the RI Senate that would prevent women from being discriminated against in health insurance premium pricing.

Sen. Sosnowki also discussed her work on a new bill to protect Rhode Island farmers from superfluous regulation.

