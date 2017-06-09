6/9: RI basketball initiatives promote peace and community on State of Mind

Sean Holley, Commissioner of the Providence Recreation Midnight Basketball League, and Lamonte Thomas, Founder and organizer of “Play for Peace,” joined Dan to highlight both initiatives that aim to build community and to inspire local youth.

Play for Peace Tour – Saturday, June 24th

Location: Times 2 STEM Academy at 50 Fillmore St., Providence, RI.

5:30pm- All players 17 and under are invited to participate in a basketball clinic with professional players.

7:00pm- Professional all- star game.

Tickets- $10 for adults/ $7 for students.

Providence Recreation Midnight Basketball League

Outdoor play locations: Davis Park, Bucklin, Davey Lopes, Fox Point

Championship game will be played at the Providence Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Saturday, August 20th.

May 9, 2017.