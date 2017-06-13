6/13: Are RIers complacent on current state issues? Analysis on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Ted Nesi, WPRI 12 Political & Economic Reporter, and Dan McGowan, WPRI 12 Digital Reporter, joined Dan to discuss the following:

  • The potential firing of attorney Robert Mueller
  • RI & PVD budgets
  • Car tax reform
  • GA Staffer Frank Montanaro’s Jr.’s $50K RIC free tuition perk
  • State Rep. Ramon Perez’s distribution of handouts with a screenshot that included porn tabs open in an internet browser (oops!)

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s