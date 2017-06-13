6/13: Are RIers complacent on current state issues? Analysis on State of Mind

Ted Nesi, WPRI 12 Political & Economic Reporter, and Dan McGowan, WPRI 12 Digital Reporter, joined Dan to discuss the following:
- The potential firing of attorney Robert Mueller
- RI & PVD budgets
- Car tax reform
- GA Staffer Frank Montanaro’s Jr.’s $50K RIC free tuition perk
- State Rep. Ramon Perez’s distribution of handouts with a screenshot that included porn tabs open in an internet browser (oops!)
