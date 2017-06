Bill Lynch, Special Adviser to the Rhode Island Democrats, joined Dan to discuss his reaction to Fmr. Governor Lincoln Chafee’s attacks on Governor Gina Raimondo during recent local media appearances. Lynch also discussed political polarization versus unification in D.C. in the aftermath of the Alexandria, VA shooting that targeted Congress members and staff.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

June 15, 2017,