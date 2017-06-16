6/16: Dissecting law versus loyalty in the Trump era on State of Mind

Timothy Edgar, Esq., first director of privacy and civil liberties for the White House National Security Staff and Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs at the Watson Institute at Brown University, and Michael Kennedy, Professor of Sociology and International and Public Affairs at Brown University, joined Dan to provide provocative analysis on the week’s events in Washington, D.C..

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

June 16, 2017.

