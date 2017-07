Michael Kennedy, Professor of Sociology and International and Public Affairs at Brown University, and Joe Cammarano, Professor of Political Science at Providence College, joined Dan to analyze the deterioration of the current iteration of the American Health Care Act, Donald Trump Jr.’s recent email dump, and to question the stability of democracy in 2017.

July 22, 2017.