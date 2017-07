Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello joined Dan between talks with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The speaker told Dan that he is not willing to make any changes to the budget on the House side and that the Senate president is working with his team to see what can be done on the Senate side to act quickly and in the best interest of Rhode Islanders.

