Political Analyst Joe Fleming joined Dan to discuss the ongoing meetings between RI Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and RI House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, the Governor’s polling numbers and gubernatorial race predictions, the PawSox staying in Pawtucket, and President Trump’s attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.