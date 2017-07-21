7/21: Opponents of ‘medicine cabinet’ bill on State of Mind

Steven Brown, Executive Director of the RI ACLU, and Steve DeToy, Director of Government and Public Affairs for the RI Medical Society, joined Dan to discuss their opposition a bill Gov. Gina Raimondo signed into law this week that allows certain public safety officials to do prescription drug searches without warrants.

For more information on the RI opioid epidemic, visit Prevent Overdose RI. 

