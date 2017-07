Vanessa Volz, Executive Director of Sojourner House RI, and Christine McDermott, Board President at Sojourner House, joined Dan to discuss the different types of abuse that one in four Rhode Island women are affected by. They also described the services and programming that they alone offer; that programming includes resources for victims of sex- trafficking.

