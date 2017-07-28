7/28: Professor analyzes Trump’s treatment of Sessions, China as leading world economy on State of Mind

Professor Marc Genest, Area Study Coordinator for the Insurgency and Terrorism electives program at the Naval War College, joined Dan to discuss President Trump’s strategy in banning transgender soldiers from military service and the president’s threats to undermine Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Special Council Robert Mueller.

Genest also recently returned from a conference on Security Cooperation in South Asia. He shares information on his meetings and explains China’s first footing as the leading world economy.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on Fox Providence.

Genest’s views expressed are his own and do not necessarily represent the views of the U.S. Naval War College.