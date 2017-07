Timothy Egar, Esq., cybersecurity expert and Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs at the Watson Institute at Brown University and Joe Cammarano, Professor of Political Science at Providence College joined Dan to discuss the replacement of Reince Priebus with General John F. Kelly as Whitehouse Chief of Staff as well as the external image the United States is currently projecting.

