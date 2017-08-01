8/1: Ken Block on voter fraud: “impossible to know if broader fraud exists” on State of Mind

Ken Block, two- time Gubernatorial candidate and President of Simpatico Software, joined Dan to discuss the findings of a voter fraud study his company conducted. Block tells Dan, “it’s impossible to look at the nation as a whole” because of costs and restrictions in accessing the necessary data on a state-by-state basis. Because of this he says, “it’s impossible to know if broader fraud exists.”

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

August 1, 2017.