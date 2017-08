Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee joins Dan to encourage Rhode Islanders to shop around for the best electricity rate through Empower RI as National Grid threatens to raise their rate by 53%. Lt. Gov. McKee also discussed the state budget impasse and the Governor’s veto of the perpetual contracts bill.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.