Rabbi Sarah Mack, President of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island, and Rabbi Barry Dollinger, Vice President of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island, joined Dan to discuss growing concern over increased public anti-Semitic activity in light of the recent deadly Charlottesville protests. The rabbis also addressed how to undertake deepening concerns.

