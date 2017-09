FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The New England Patriots were dealt their biggest hurdle of the preseason when Julian Edelman was carted off the field last week with a season-ending knee injury.

But the focus remains high for the Super Bowl champions several days before the coaching staff must pare down the roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season.

Veteran receiver Danny Amendola said he expects Edelman to still be present among his teammates even if he can’t play.