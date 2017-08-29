Patriots inspired lottery tickets debut in New Hampshire

By Published: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are lending their star power to a new lottery game.

The team’s owner, Robert Kraft, joined Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday on the steps of the New Hampshire Statehouse, along with several Patriots cheerleaders and a local youth football team for the launch of the New England Patriots $5 scratch tickets.

The game, which is available only in New Hampshire in 1,200 stores starting Tuesday, features four, $100,000 grand prizes and the chance to enter a series of second-chance drawings to win Patriot tickets. Other prizes range from $5 to $100.

