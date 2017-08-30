8/30: Social work, education experts analyze alleged Providence school molestation case on State of Mind

Professor Frederic Reamer, Rhode Island College School of Social Work, joined Dan to discuss the liability considerations associated with alleged cases of child molestation such as the one the Harry Kizirian Elementary School and the Providence School District is dealing with now. Read more on the topic from Professor Reamer: “Risk Management in Social Work: Preventing Professional Malpractice, Liability, and Disciplinary Action.”

Erika Sanzi, former elected school board member, education advocate, and Good School Hunting blogger, also joined Dan to provide her unique parental perspective.

