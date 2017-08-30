8/30: Social work, education experts analyze alleged Providence school molestation case on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

Professor Frederic Reamer, Rhode Island College School of Social Work, joined Dan to discuss the liability considerations associated with alleged cases of child molestation such as the one the Harry Kizirian Elementary School and the Providence School District is dealing with now. Read more on the topic from Professor Reamer: “Risk Management in Social Work: Preventing Professional Malpractice, Liability, and Disciplinary Action.” 

Erika Sanzi, former elected school board member, education advocate, and Good School Hunting blogger, also joined Dan to provide her unique parental perspective.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on Fox Providence.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s