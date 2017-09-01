9/1: Cybersecurity expert Timothy Edgar introduces first book on State of Mind

Timothy Egar, Esq., cybersecurity expert and Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs at the Watson Institute at Brown University joined Dan Yorke State of Mind to highlight his first book Beyond Snowden: Privacy, Mass Surveillance, and the Struggle to Reform the NSA. 

Edgar also provided analysis on security concerns related to Hurricane Harvey, evolving Trump-Russia connections and North Korea’s continuing missile tests.

Upcoming Book Events: 

The official Beyond Snowden book launch will take place at Brown University on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Address: 95 Cushing Street, Smith- Buonanno 106.

Books on the Square will also host a book talk and signing on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Address: 471 Angell St, Providence, R.I.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on Fox Providence.

