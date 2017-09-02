Patriots trade Brissett, add depth to set 53-man roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Patriots parted with a young quarterback, and added a young receiver, defensive end and cornerback to help set their 53-man roster for the start of the regular season.

Probably New England’s biggest move Saturday was trading third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The addition Dorsett – a 2015 first-round draft pick – addressed one of the few holes on offense for the defending Super Bowl champions, who have little turnaround time before hosting Kansas City in their regular-season opener on Thursday night.