Patriots trade Brissett, add depth to set 53-man roster

By Published: Updated:
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Patriots parted with a young quarterback, and added a young receiver, defensive end and cornerback to help set their 53-man roster for the start of the regular season.

Probably New England’s biggest move Saturday was trading third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The addition Dorsett – a 2015 first-round draft pick – addressed one of the few holes on offense for the defending Super Bowl champions, who have little turnaround time before hosting Kansas City in their regular-season opener on Thursday night.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s