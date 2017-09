FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) When it comes to undrafted players, the New England Patriots are an equal opportunity employer.

This is the 14th consecutive year, tied for the third-longest such streak in the NFL, they have opened the season with undrafted rookies on the roster. Tight end Jacob Hollister, tackle Cole Croston, linebacker Harvey Langi and defensive tackle Adam Butler all made the 53.

Of course, there’s a caveat, delivered by none other than coach Bill Belichick.