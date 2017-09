FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The New England Patriots don’t think they’re done hoisting Lombardi trophies.

The proof they believe that more are on the way is literally on display at Gillette Stadium.

Seven months have passed since Tom Brady capped a 2016 season that began in the shadow of his four-game “Deflategate” suspension with a dramatic Super Bowl comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons and his fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy.