RI Senator Leonidas Raptakis (D- District 33) joined Dan to discuss school start day standardization. Sen. Raptakis is looking to pass legislation that would mandate that all Rhode Island public schools resume classes after Labor Day.

Sen. Raptakis also discussed the DACA program, paid sick leave legislation, minimum wage standardization, and the upcoming PawSox public hearings.

