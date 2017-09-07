9/7: RWU Law Immigration Clinic Director Explains All You Need to Know about DACA on State of Mind

Professor Deborah Gonzalez, Director of the Roger Williams Immigration Clinic joined Dan to discuss the future of DACA and what DACA qualifiers should know ahead of the 6 month potential phase out.

Professor Gonzalez shared the following information for those concerned about losing their DACA status:

This is a an important PSA on the rescission of DACA.

The memo that went out by the Department of Homeland Security did away with DACA all together as of October 5, 2017 – or better said 30 days away. Here is what is in the memo:

– If you are applying for the first time after today, the application won’t be accepted

– If you have applied for the first time and it was received by Immigration before today they will process your application

– If you have filed to renew your application before today, they will process the application on a case by case basis

– If you have DACA now, you can file to renew your DACA ONLY AND UNTIL OCTOBER 5, 2017, AND ONLY IF YOUR DACA STATUS EXPIRES ON OR BEFORE MARCH 5, 2018. THIS IS NOT A 6 MONTH REPRIEVE!

– If you have DACA and you have a travel document already, they will not revoke the document, but travel at your own risk as the CBP officer has discretion to deny your entry

– If you have DACA and you want to apply to travel, don’t as the application won’t be accepted.

Please tell YOUR FRIENDS WHO HAVE DACA AND IF IT EXPIRES ON OR BEFORE MARCH 5, 2018, THEY MUST APPLY FOR DACA RENEWAL BY OCTOBER 5, 2017!

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.