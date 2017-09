Staff Sgt. Bob Dalton and Airman First Class Ted Martins joined Dan to discuss their 4- year effort to raise $53,000 to build Rhode Island’s first and only Air Force specific memorial.

Guests are welcome to attend the dedication ceremony on Saturday, September 9th at 2pm at the Rhode Island Air Force Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.