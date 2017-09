Professor Isaac Ginis, Professor of Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography, joined Dan to discuss the paths of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Professor Ginis also shared images from his cohorts work on a “Hurricane Rhody” simulation model. The model and report are intended to make recommendations to Rhode Island’s emergency management agencies.

