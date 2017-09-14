9/14: Cumberland Mayor talks local hot topics and highlights ‘Up with People’ performances on State of Mind

Mayor Bill Murray (Cumberland- D) joined Dan to discuss the PawSox town meetings, school infrastructure funding, and evergreen contracts.

Michelle Aguirre, Promotions Representative for Up with People, and Kendall Bare, a cast member with Up with People also spoke with Dan about their performance and community- engaged learning program that will be putting on a show at the Cumberland Wellness Center on September 15th and September 16th.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.