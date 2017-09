Aiyah Josiah- Fawduwor, Executive Director of Millennial Rhode Island, and Sarah Dell, Communications Manager for Millennial Rhode Island, joined Dan to highlight #ChooseRI Week (runs through Saturday, September 23rd) and to discuss the specific challenges millennials face.

