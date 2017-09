Mayor Don Grebien (D- Pawtucket) and Dan Rea, PawSox Executive Vice President/ General Manager, joined Dan Yorke on Wednesday after the second of six Senate Finance Committee hearings concerning building a new PawSox stadium. Mayor Grebien and Rea focused on the numbers and addressed opponents concerns.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.