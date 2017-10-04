10/4: Former US Attorney Peter Neronha on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

Former U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Peter Neronha announced Tuesday that he’s running for Attorney General in 2018.

Nerohna joined Dan Yorke State of Mind to discuss his work as U.S. Attorney and his candidacy.

He spoke about working on corruption cases, reflected on future actions regarding 38 Studios, and advocated for a strong relationship between the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and the state police.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on Fox Providence.

