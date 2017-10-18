10/18: Elmwood Neighborhood Association Chair Tells Sons of Italy President “You’re Not Getting” the Columbus Statue on State of Mind

Karen Hlynsky, Chair of the Elmwood Neighborhood Association, told Don Angelo, State President of the Rhode Island Sons of Italy, “You’re not getting it” in reference to the recently vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Square in Providence, Rhode Island.

After the statue was vandalized, Angelo has been advocating Federal Hill as a new home for the statue.

Darrell Waldron, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Indian Council joined the program to represent the council and the conversation around Christopher Columbus and indigenous peoples.

Doug Victor, a member of the Elmwood Neighborhood Association and Crime Watch efforts, joined Dan to discuss the historical significance of the Christopher Columbus statue to the Elmwood neighborhood.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.