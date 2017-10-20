10/20: Local women connect through resiliency on State of Mind

Nicole Cannella, author and activist, is bringing women from all over the region together to connect “from the ground up.” Each of the women she has brought together have experienced personal trauma related to health outcomes.

Melissa Murray, Founder of the Dorian J. Murray Foundation, joined the show to discuss her son Dorian and the #DStrong worldwide campaign he inspired. Melissa will be appearing with the book about Dorian “Leaving a Mark” on October 21st at Barnes and Noble in Warwick.

Caitlin Kane, non-profit founder and activist, was wrongly diagnosed and has been battling managing a heart damaged by congenital heart failure.

Lisa Deck is the Co-Founder of Sisters at Heart. She has suffered several strokes and has now become an advocate for those affected by heart disease and stroke. Sisters at Heart is holding a fall fundraiser, Heart- Oberfest, on Saturday, October 21st at Bella Sarno Restaurant in North Attleboro, MA.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.