10/23: An “Uncomfortable Conversation” on State of Mind

The founder of “The Uncomfortable Conversation,” Sarah Beaulieu, and Professor of Economics and Public Policy Anna Aizer, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the allegations of sexual harassment and violence against Harvey Weinstein, Representative Teresa Tanzi’s allegations of sexual harassment at the Rhode Island State House, and the #MeToo campaign.

Professor Aizer and Ms. Beaulieu also explored power dynamics, the economic implications of male- dominated industry, and what can be done to shift culture values to create organizations and environments that do not tolerate any forms of sexual harassment or violence.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.