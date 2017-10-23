10/23: An “Uncomfortable Conversation” on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

The founder of “The Uncomfortable Conversation,”  Sarah Beaulieu, and Professor of Economics and Public Policy Anna Aizer, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the allegations of sexual harassment and violence against Harvey Weinstein, Representative Teresa Tanzi’s allegations of sexual harassment at the Rhode Island State House, and the #MeToo campaign.

Professor Aizer and Ms. Beaulieu also explored power dynamics, the economic implications of male- dominated industry, and what can be done to shift culture values to create organizations and environments that do not tolerate any forms of sexual harassment or violence.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s