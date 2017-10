Rep. Patricia Morgan (R), the Rhode Island House’s first woman to hold a party leadership role, joined Dan Yorke a day after announcing her candidacy for Governor through a YouTube.com video to discuss her platform and to discuss pertinent local issues including Rep. Teresa Tanzi’s allegations of sexual harassment at the State House.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.