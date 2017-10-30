10/30: Save the Bay ED on silencing EPA scientists, Burrillville power plant opposition on State of Mind

Jonathan Stone, the Executive Director of Save the Bay, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the recent request by the Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters in Washington, D.C. for three Rhode Island based EPA scientists to refrain from sharing their climate science findings at a report announcement on the state of the Narragansett Bay on Monday, October 24th.

Stone also underscored Save the Bay’s stance on the proposed Burrillville power plant project.

