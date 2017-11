Lauren Hopkins, an English teacher at Coventry High School is the only Rhode Island winner of the 2017 Milken Education Award, the “Oscar” of teaching awards.

Hopkins joins Dan Yorke to talk about her successes, her teaching philosophy, and what she hopes the next year brings for her and her school.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.