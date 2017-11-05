The Money Pros: Tips for year-end tax planning

By Published: Updated:

Our tax pro, Greg Porcaro, CPA and president of Otrando, Porcaro and Associates, Ltd., joins the show. We also discuss the proposals for tax reform, a pair of financial surveys and a 130-year trend in the stock market that came to an end Oct. 31.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s