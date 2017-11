Mayor Bill Murray (D- Cumberland) and Sennen Conte, Owner of Johnston-based allergy-friendly food company, Gerbs, joined Dan Yorke to discuss how their communities and businesses were impacted by the late October storm and subsequent power outages. Both parties agree that they would like to see better communication between National Grid and local leaders.

