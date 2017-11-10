11/10: Race psychology expert talks education, creating dialogue, national leadership on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, president emerita of Spellman College and author of Why Are All of the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria: And Other Conversations About Race joined Dan Yorke to celebrate the book’s 20th anniversary during her recent visit to Rhode Island. Dr. Tatum discusses how the answer to the question has changed over the last two decades and how current political leadership can impact the trajectory of racial equality dialogue.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s