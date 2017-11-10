11/10: Race psychology expert talks education, creating dialogue, national leadership on State of Mind

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, president emerita of Spellman College and author of Why Are All of the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria: And Other Conversations About Race joined Dan Yorke to celebrate the book’s 20th anniversary during her recent visit to Rhode Island. Dr. Tatum discusses how the answer to the question has changed over the last two decades and how current political leadership can impact the trajectory of racial equality dialogue.

