Tim White, Target 12 Investigator, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the events that led up to and the aftermath of the police- involved route 95 shooting on November 9, 2017.

Tim explains that once the Rhode Island Attorney General gets involved, there will a grand jury review.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.