11/14: Fmr. Rep. Joe Trillo tells Dan Yorke Miss Piggy could beat Raimondo for Governor on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Fmr. RI State Representative and Honorary Co-Chair of the Rhode Island for Trump Campaign, Joe Trillo, joined Dan Yorke to discuss his plans to run for Governor in 2017 and to comment on Mayor Allan Fung’s released polling results.

Trillo told Dan, “I believe you could Run Miss Piggy against the Governor and she would win…I’m being facetious.”

He also explained that he will announce a formal run as a Republican candidate for governor in January of 2018.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

