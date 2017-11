Mayor Joe Polisena (D- Johnston) joined Dan Yorke to follow up on his criticism of National Grid’s response to the late October into early November storm that left thousands of Rhode Islanders without power for several days. Mayor Polisena proposes penalizing National Grid per day per household until power is restored.

