Richard Arenberg, Capitol Hill veteran and lecturer in International and Public Affairs at Brown University, joined Dan to discuss his recent NewsMax piece on Roy Moore. Arenberg provides a rich history of members of the Senate who have been removed from office and provides context for the dismissal of Moore if he were to be elected.

