Fmr. Justice Bob Flanders joined Dan Yorke after his Thursday morning announcement when he declared his run as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Flanders discusses his platform, why he chose to run for Senate instead of Governor, and even shares a story about how he once represented his possible future opponent Senator Sheldon Whitehouse in a civil case.

