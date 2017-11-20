11/20: Medicare enrollment advice for seniors, kids on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

Director of Rhode Island Elderly Affairs, Charles Fogarty, and Volunteer SHIP Medicare Counselor, Janet Galluccio, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the aging Rhode Island population and to explain the different Medicare options. Medicare open enrollment ends December 7th. SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Program) provides free Medicare plan selection counseling to RI seniors. SHIP counselors be reached at 888-994-0721.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

