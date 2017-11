Andrew Schiff, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the 2017 “Status Report on Hunger in Rhode Island.” Schiff tells Dan that he believes low food security rates in Rhode Island could be ameliorated if eligible persons participated in presently available programs such as SNAP, WIC, and school lunch programs.

