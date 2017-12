Professor Hilary Levey Friedman, sociologist at Brown University, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the firings of Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor. Levey Friedman also discussed the Girl Scout organization’s suggestion that parents shouldn’t require their girls to hug their relatives or friends over the holidays and teaching consent at a young age.

