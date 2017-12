Professor Marc Genest, Area Study Coordinator for the Insurgency and Terrorism electives program at the Naval War College, joined Dan Yorke to explain the differences in technologies of the bombs that North Korea is working to proliferate as well as the potential end to Rex Tillerson’s run as Secretary of State.

