12/11: 22-year-old activist talks gender identity politics, platform on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Nika Lomazzo, activist and waitress by trade, will formally announce Tuesday that she is running as a Democrat for the District 8 Representative seat. She will face long-time incumbent Representative John Lombardi. Lomazzo joined Dan Yorke to discuss a recent Providence Journal article that focused on Lomazzo’s status as a transgender woman. While Lomazzo did answer questions about this part of her identity, she also expressed a want to focus on her platform. Lomazzo identifies as a member of the Progressive left and supports strengthening paid sick leave legislation, is in favor of 2- year free college tuition, but would like to see the benefit extended to vocational and technology programs, and is looking to address rising housing costs on Providence’s west side.

