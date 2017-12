Susan Campbell, WPRI 12 Reporter and Consumer Investigator, joined Dan Yorke to provide an update on the latest UHIP debacle. The system is incorrectly sending letters to Medicaid-eligible individuals notifying them that the individual or someone in their family has recently died and will no longer be eligible for Medicaid benefits after a certain date.

